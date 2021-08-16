Their View: Country musician Jason Isbell is singing the right tune on vaccines

Isbell’s perspective is in sharp contrast to athletes like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who contend that too little is known about the safety of the vaccines. At training camp this week, Jackson, who has contracted COVID twice in the past eight months, declined to say whether he would get vaccinated. “I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson said. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

We wish to remind everyone who is on the fence to note that, despite being developed in record time, the vaccines have been tested, millions of people have been vaccinated, side effects are extremely rare and credible medical sources can answer lingering questions a person might have about the vaccine. “I wish it was ok for people to say ‘I am afraid,’” Isbell said in a tweet. “So much easier to deal with than all the nonsense arguments they use to keep from admitting the truth.”

We also know that more than 500,000 people in the United States died before the vaccines were readily available, deaths are over 600,000 now and that the current surge of the virus is overwhelmingly among people who haven’t been vaccinated.

But we’ll let Isbell have the final words: “I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”