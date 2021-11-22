Their View: Calls to burn books a logical next step in the right’s classroom hysteria

As tempting as it is to dismiss the Virginia episode as clownish self-parody by a couple of extremists, it’s different only by degrees from what’s happening across the conservative movement regarding schools. It’s not just sexual material but societal issues that some are trying to purge from the classroom. Note the hysteria over critical race theory, a topic the zealots condemn without understanding.

The danger when people start talking about suppressing even genuinely offensive materials is that it never stops there (as the Nazi book-burners ultimately demonstrated in Germany). Twigg, one of the two board members who called for book-burning, also wants to expand the criteria for determining what makes books offensive beyond sexual issues, according to the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star: "'There are some bad, evil-related material that we have to be careful of and look at,’ [Twigg] said, without elaborating.” Anyone who doesn’t find that sentence chilling needs to go back to history class.

The message that even the suggestion of book-burning sends to students is far worse than anything they’ll find in those pages. Those on the left who have strayed from the path of respect for free expression of ideas with which they disagree should take a hard look at where that kind of thinking is taking the right — and ask themselves if they really want any part of it.