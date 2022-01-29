Their View: Bills to aid school construction have bipartisan support

More than half of Virginia’s school buildings are more than 50 years old, and the problem of how best to repair or replace them has grown to Godzilla-sized proportions. Although no titanic kaiju is going to knock these buildings over, they’re falling into disrepair all on their own.

The first few days of the new General Assembly session have stirred partisan squabbles, but not much discussion of school facilities. Yet efforts to fix Virginia’s deteriorating school buildings are underway, and they have supporters on both sides of the aisle.

Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, politicians who have very divergent viewpoints on other issues — such as firearm regulation — have co-sponsored two bills intended to aim lances at the lumbering giant that is Virginia’s $25 billion need to repair aging school facilities.

One of those bills, Senate Bill 603, would seek additions to the State Board of Education’s Standards of Quality document, which details the requirements that must be met by all Virginia public schools and school divisions.

Specifically, the bill would require the board of education to make recommendations to the General Assembly as to how to create a state standard for maintenance, operation, renovation and replacement of public school buildings, which would become part of the Standards of Quality. The recommendations would be submitted by Dec. 1 after seeking public and stakeholder input.

You might think the Standards of Quality document would already include that sort of thing, but in fact it does not: the document is focused on Standards of Learning, graduation requirements, staffing and policies, not brick and mortar.

Stanley explored this issue in 2019, asking then-Attorney General Mark Herring for an opinion as to whether sending children to dilapidated schools violates the state or federal constitution. To Stanley’s chagrin, Herring ruled that school buildings are a local government problem.

Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the new House Appropriations Committee chairman, repeated Herring’s sentiment Monday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin released $3.5 billion in proposed amendments to his predecessor’s $158 billion two-year budget.

The budget Ralph Northam left included $500 million for school repair, which would address a mere 2% of the documented $25 billion price tag. Youngkin added nothing to that amount.

The bipartisan Commission on School Construction and Modernization, formed in 2020, wants the state to step up. This newly introduced bill addressing the Standards of Quality, recommended by the commission, is as of this writing parked with the Committee on Education and Health.

Of course, establishing mandates for how much should be spent on school building repairs won’t do much good if there’s no funding attached.

Another bill that Stanley and McClellan have sponsored that has made it further along, SB 276, would amend state code so that if a school district finishes a budget year with a surplus of local funds, that money can be applied to construction projects instead of being returned to the local government.

In a mirroring of the tensions that often come into play in localities across the commonwealth, the Virginia Association of Counties has expressed discomfort with this concept, but the Virginia School Board Association has voiced enthusiastic approval for this bill and its counterpart in the House, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, on which McClellan sits, and perhaps those county government/school board tensions will come into play there. A modification to the bill has county and city governments signing off on the arrangement by passing a resolution instead of making it automatic.

A different bill from McClellan that the Virginia Association of Counties has rallied around, SB 472, would give local governments the power to levy a 1% sales tax earmarked for school construction, provided the localities’ voters sign off on the sales tax increase. Monday, that bill passed the Senate in a 28-12 bipartisan vote — although the nays were all Republicans, including David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.

The results of that vote put that bill in the vanguard of the commission’s efforts, as even more proposed legislation winds its way through Richmond’s halls.

In addition to the two with Stanley as chief patron (and their counterparts in the House), there’s another meant to assist school divisions in compiling data on the ages of their public school buildings and the costs of restoration.

The remaining bills are even more ambitious. One seeks to make the state’s Literary Fund useful again. The fund, which is supposed to supply school construction loans to localities, caps loans at $7.5 million, which won’t even cover half of a new elementary school. The bill proposed by the commission and sponsored by McClellan would raise the limit to $25 million and allow as high as $35 million for school consolidation projects. The bill would also lower the loans’ interest rates.

Another proposed bill would create a school construction fund that would provide grants, using the state budget surplus and the state portion of gambling proceeds. One more encourages school boards and localities to collaborate on rainy day funds for school maintenance — and threatens to bar any school board that doesn’t go along from accessing “any state grant, loan, or bond program that supports school maintenance, renovation, or construction.”

The odds against a bill making it into law aren’t quite as bad as the odds of a newly hatched sea turtle surviving its first beach crossing to reach the ocean, but they’re not great, either. Cross your fingers that lawmakers see that this lumbering monster has to be dealt with.

Youngkin’s push to eliminate the grocery tax looms over all of these school repair plans. The grocery tax provides state funding for education and additionally raises money that goes directly to local governments for education and public safety.

The crumbling schools morass exists because some local governments are already unable to afford those repairs and replacements. The bill to end the grocery tax, House Bill 90 filed by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, at least recognizes that school districts need those funds and proposes using the state’s general coffers and state sales tax to make up the difference.

Better that than ensuring the problem gets worse.