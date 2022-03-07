Their View: Baseball is as alive and healthy as ever

Opening Day 2022 for Major League Baseball has been canceled because players and owners can’t come to terms on how to split revenues. We qualify the year because this also happened in 1972, 1990, and 1995.

There was an Opening Day 1994, but a player strike meant we never got to Closing Day—the final game of the World Series.

This latest shutdown has elicited the usual gnashing of teeth and wailing about billionaires fighting millionaires and how greedy everyone is.

It’s a tired complaint. Major League Baseball is a business, just like McDonald’s and Home Depot and the corner drug store. Owners always want to keep more; employees always want to be paid more.

The notion that professional ball players should just accept what they’re given and play for the “love of the game” is romantic, but unrealistic. Would you?

Besides. Baseball isn’t going away.

High school baseball in our region is highly competitive. With games being played now through the middle of May, there’s more than ample opportunity to watch up-and-coming athletes polish their skills on the diamonds.

For pure enjoyment, nothing beats watching little leaguers play. From the youngest tykes learning to hold a bat and run the bases, to high-school age students playing on full-size professional baseball fields and sharpening their skills, you can see these kids in action at local facilities.

Baseball doesn’t get much purer then that.

Also, the Bristol State Liners play their first home game Saturday, June 4.

As the great Negro League star and ambassador for baseball Buck O’Neil once said of the game, “You can’t kill it … because when you get ready to kill baseball … somebody’s gonna come up to snatch you.”

He goes on to describe how three times in his life he heard a sound that snatched him and reignited his love for baseball. The sound of the ball jumping off Babe Ruth’s, Josh Gibson’s, and Bo Jackson’s bats.

This lockout won’t kill baseball. And it certainly won’t take away the thrills that those who follow it enjoy.

Let those who’ve earned the right to squabble over revenue sharing do so.

There are plenty of players in our region ready to snatch you, and help you fall in love again with the game.