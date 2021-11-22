Their View: A COVID-19 treatment is needed

The estimate right now is that the cost of a five-day course of the new medications could be in the range of $700, expensive to be sure, but less costly than administration of monoclonal antibodies and certainly less expensive than hospital care for COVID-19. It has not been determined yet whether private insurance or the government will cover the cost. Merck has already licensed molnupiravir at a cheaper price for developing countries.

When: The trials of the two new medications focused on outpatients with COVID-19 receiving treatment within five days of the onset of symptoms. This makes the availability of testing essential.

Precise testing to confirm infection may take as much as 48 hours, so patients would have to receive a test within the first three to four days of symptoms. In theory, once patients suspect they have been infected, they can take a rapid 15-minute antigen test, which if positive, would lead to referral for the more precise test. If that was positive, therapy could begin. (Symptomatic patients without access to rapid testing or those with a negative antigen test would have to visit a health care provider for a precise test at the onset of symptoms.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments should provide practical guidelines to ensure timely testing and treatment.