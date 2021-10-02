Pandemic mask rules making less sense

Her explanation after the fact made the point that it’s kind of absurd to expect people to enjoy live music in clubs while wearing “well-fitting” masks, as required by local rules. Even the most enthusiastic maskers probably wear a mask about 20% of their time at a club, cocktail party or similar event. Does that really help?

Not really. There is scientific evidence to suggest that this small amount of mask-wearing is mostly symbolic in such situations.

Early in the pandemic, infectious-disease specialist Dr. Muge Cevik had collected studies in which researchers employed contact tracing to figure out how and where the virus actually was jumping from person to person. What the studies kept showing was that the virus was transmitted indoors, and the longer people spent indoors together, the more likely transmission would occur.

Duration is extremely important — it’s not all about that 6-foot distance. The virus travels on small airborne particles, which would be diluted quickly outside but build up in indoor air. That would mean spending three hours mostly unmasked in a club is much worse than spending 10 minutes totally unmasked to grab a soda in a convenience store. Other studies showed that risk skyrocketed when there was singing and the kinds of loud conversations people have in clubs and bars.