Our View: Why so fast on jail?

Bristol, Virginia’s plan to close its jail and join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority is a move that should have been made long ago.

Three times in the past 20 years, city leaders have considered closing the antiquated jail only to eventually decide to stay the course. That makes the question of, “Why now?” even more relevant. After 20 years of debating back and forth, what’s the rush?

The final vote to close the 50-year-old facility came at a key time in the sheriff’s race. The two candidates running for the office both opposed closing the jail. One question the city has not answered is why they didn’t wait until the new sheriff came on board so their official voice could be part of the discussions. It is unlikely the results would have changed, but to drastically alter the job duties of the sheriff’s position in the middle of a campaign seemed ill-timed, if not disrespectful.

Still, as inconsiderate as the timing of the decision was, it is the correct course of action for Bristol, Virginia.

The overcrowded, outdated jail needed capital improvements as we documented in the award-winning “Critical Mass” series on the jail.

Burdened with more than $100 million in debt, the city simply cannot afford to keep this jail.