Our View: Why so fast on jail?

Bristol, Virginia’s plan to close its jail and join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority is a move that should have been made long ago.
Three times in the past 20 years, city leaders have considered closing the antiquated jail only to eventually decide to stay the course. That makes the question of, “Why now?” even more relevant. After 20 years of debating back and forth, what’s the rush?
The final vote to close the 50-year-old facility came at a key time in the sheriff’s race. The two candidates running for the office both opposed closing the jail. One question the city has not answered is why they didn’t wait until the new sheriff came on board so their official voice could be part of the discussions. It is unlikely the results would have changed, but to drastically alter the job duties of the sheriff’s position in the middle of a campaign seemed ill-timed, if not disrespectful.
Still, as inconsiderate as the timing of the decision was, it is the correct course of action for Bristol, Virginia.
The overcrowded, outdated jail needed capital improvements as we documented in the award-winning “Critical Mass” series on the jail.
Burdened with more than $100 million in debt, the city simply cannot afford to keep this jail.
The School Board is coming to City Council soon to ask for funds to build a new elementary school and who knows how many millions the stinky landfill is going to continue to drain from the city coffers. Sure, the casino is coming, but will it bring the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow we have been promised? Also, there’s a lot of different hands with ideas for that new money.
As a community, we should want to build schools instead of jails. It is clear we probably can’t afford to do both so the choice is clear.
Mark Twain had this to say about the issue in 1900.
“Every time you stop a school, you will have to build a jail,” Twain said. “What you gain at one end, you lose at the other. It’s like feeding a dog his own tail. It won’t fatten the dog.”
Bristol doesn’t need to be in the jail business. Other places have invested in up-to-date facilities and provide the service more efficiently than Bristol, so it makes sense for the city to make a change.
Our community needs to be in the business of providing the best education for our young people so we can reduce the number of prisoners the city sends to the regional jail facility. Education provides a path out of poverty and shines the light on the way to success for many area students. A new school can help make that happen.
We should let other communities handle the prisoners.