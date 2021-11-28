Our View | What is the school board’s plan?

There is really no debate that Bristol, Virginia needs to build a new elementary school, but how many schools the city will be left with after the proposed new school opens is an issue that needs to be settled before City Council gives its go-ahead to the project.

There is only one school system in Virginia with a median age of schools older than Bristol City schools. Highland View Elementary is 84 years old. Stonewall Jackson Elementary is 73 years old. Washington-Lee Elementary is 53 years old.

In 1997, the Virginia Department of Education recommended the closing of Highland View and Washington-Lee. That was a quarter of a century ago, yet the two schools are still in use.

The City Council should approve the new elementary school as quickly as possible, but first, the city’s School Board needs to provide a full plan of what schools will be closed and which ones will remain open once the new school comes online.

After a 40-minute presentation outlining why a new elementary school is necessary, including funding options, Superintendent Keith Perrigan could not tell council whether the School Board plans to leave one or two existing elementary schools open, once the new school is completed.