Our View | What is the school board’s plan?

There is really no debate that Bristol, Virginia needs to build a new elementary school, but how many schools the city will be left with after the proposed new school opens is an issue that needs to be settled before City Council gives its go-ahead to the project.
There is only one school system in Virginia with a median age of schools older than Bristol City schools. Highland View Elementary is 84 years old. Stonewall Jackson Elementary is 73 years old. Washington-Lee Elementary is 53 years old.
In 1997, the Virginia Department of Education recommended the closing of Highland View and Washington-Lee. That was a quarter of a century ago, yet the two schools are still in use.
The City Council should approve the new elementary school as quickly as possible, but first, the city’s School Board needs to provide a full plan of what schools will be closed and which ones will remain open once the new school comes online.
After a 40-minute presentation outlining why a new elementary school is necessary, including funding options, Superintendent Keith Perrigan could not tell council whether the School Board plans to leave one or two existing elementary schools open, once the new school is completed.
Whether Stonewall Jackson Elementary remains open is a big factor in how the project will be financed. If Stonewall Jackson is closed along with Highland View and Washington-Lee, the savings from the closing of the three schools would pay for the cost of the new school, along with a couple other funding sources. If Stonewall Jackson remains open, the city would have to come up with an estimated half a million dollars per year to cover the cost of the loan to build the new school.
But finances are not the only factor to consider in this decision. The property for the new school is adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary off Exit 7. If those are the two schools the School Board chooses to leave operational, the city’s approximately 1,100 elementary school students would all be moving to the city’s east side, leaving the western part of the city without an elementary school. The commute is not onerous at just 11 minutes, but the concept of having an elementary school near the heart of the city will be gone.
This is a decision for the School Board to make with input from the community. The board has been considering this issue since 2018 and still seemed to be very noncommittal about either choice during last week’s City Council meeting.
The factor pushing the issue for a December vote is a deadline to take advantage of $2 million in federal money that can be used for school construction. But the decision must be made so construction can begin and the school could open by a 2024 spending deadline.
Still, while $2 million is a significant amount of money, the School Board and City Council shouldn’t be rushed into a $24 million investment by what amounts to a 10% off coupon.
The School Board should have come to City Council with the issue resolved on how the new school will fit into its plans. Asking the city to approve a new school that may cost no additional dollars per year or may cost a half-million dollars per year is not fair to them and shows a lack of decisiveness on the part of the School Board.