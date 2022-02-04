Our View | Pay the homeless

The problem of homelessness in Bristol is an issue currently lacking a workable solution.

Last month, the Bristol Tennessee City Council was talking about a lack of low-income housing in the area and the issue of homelessness. They discussed how Bristol Tennessee Police officers regularly move homeless citizens loitering on city property only to have them go over to the Virginia side of State Street, where the officers have no jurisdiction. The council was complaining about how there is currently no, or little, collaboration with officers in Bristol, Virginia to address the issue as a whole city.

Instead of shuffling the homeless back and forth across the yellow line down the middle of State Street like it is a huge tennis court, Bristol needs a comprehensive plan to tackle the problem.

San Francisco also needed a plan, and like San Francisco does, they did something radical — but it seems to be working.

According to an article in Fast Company, a San Francisco-based nonprofit began giving select homeless individuals $500 per month for six months and also pairing the homeless individuals with a mentor.

Two thirds of the people who were unhoused when the pilot program began now have permanent housing. For a total of $3,000 per person, San Francisco was able to put a small dent in its homeless population. This is in an area where the average one-bedroom apartment rents for more than $3,000 per month. Just think how effective a similar program could be in Bristol, where the average one-bedroom apartment currently rents for $777.

It wasn’t just the money that helped the selected individuals make the change and get off the street. The volunteer buddies who helped the homeless individuals plan how to most effectively use the funds and provide a level of accountability were as important to the success of the individuals as the money. The volunteer buddies stayed in touch with weekly calls and texts and helped them navigate a society that is often a challenge to those trying to get back on their feet after a job loss or medical situation that caused them to join the ranks of the homeless.

One of the formerly homeless individuals interviewed in the article said his volunteer mentor gave him hope, confidence and friendship. That’s worth as much as the $500 per month.

Similar basic income programs are popping up in Vancouver, Canada, where unhoused recipients receive $7,000 in cash. Newark, New Jersey, and Chicago are also testing the approach of providing cash to the homeless.

The first step to solving the homeless problem in Bristol is to begin recognizing these individuals as humans. They are not a “problem.” They are children of God and deserve to be treated as such.

No one wants to live in their car or sleep on the stage in Cumberland Park. Issues of mental health, addiction or simply medical bills have sent many individuals spiraling into homelessness. A little hand out of cash combined with a hand up from a volunteer mentor may be all they need to get their life back on track.

If Bristol’s homeless problem can be alleviated with $500 per month and a mentoring program, it would be a worthwhile investment for the homeless and the community as a whole.