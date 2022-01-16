Our View | Now is no time to back off on COVID-19 data

The decision by the Tennessee Department of Health to switch from daily to weekly COVID-19 updates just as the omicron variant surges through the area is puzzling to say the least.

Throughout the nearly two-year-old pandemic, data has been a great ally in fighting the spread of infection. The public has been able to turn to the Tennessee Department of Health or the Virginia Department of Health to see the number of cases and rate of infection in their specific area. While certainly not perfect, the public insight into the health data has given churches, schools, youth sports leagues and families a set of facts to base their decisions on when considering whether or not to hold events.

Now, just when we need it most, the Tennessee Department of Health has stopped providing the daily case information without a lot of reasons given. In a recent news conference, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said at-home COVID testing has made the daily reports less accurate. That’s true to a certain extent, but there was still value in tracking the fast-moving omicron wave on a daily basis instead of only getting numbers once a week.

If this move had been made back in the summer before the delta variant hit the country, it would have been a lot more understandable. Many communities went for days without new cases as we returned to a semi-normal almost COVID-free lifestyle.

Now it seems, like many of our nation’s leaders, the Tennessee Department of Health is just tired of fighting and has surrendered to the virus. With Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health now under new management, we are also hearing rumblings they are thinking about reducing the access to COVID-19 data as well. Don’t even think about it Gov. Youngkin. This is not the time to reduce our efforts in fighting this virus.

Piercey said the weekly reporting would align with reporting for other diseases such as influenza. Health officials have spent the past two years resisting comparisons between COVID-19 and the flu but then during a major surge we begin treating them as equals from a reporting standpoint.

While it’s fortunate the omicron variant appears to be less deadly than COVID-19 – the original virus, we still had 322 COVID-19 patients in the local hospital just this past Friday. We are not aware of a large number of influenza patients needing to be hospitalized.

Data gives us the information we need as individuals to make the best decisions for our families. We need to know when cases are surging, and we don’t need to wait a week to find out.

Many people have taken the vaccines, received a booster, avoided crowds, washed their hands and worn masks to avoid this plague. Many are still fighting to stay safe. We have not given up. We need the Tennessee Department of Health to stay in the fight, give us the data they gather on a daily basis and help us finish off COVID-19.

