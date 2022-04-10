OUR VIEW: Information should be free

Charging citizens a fee to receive information from a local government they pay taxes to is a practice that needs to end now.

A story in Thursday’s Bristol Herald Courier from Patrick Wilson of the Richmond Times-Dispatch told the story of Smyth County farmer Veda Odle. Odle wanted to find information concerning a controversial private airstrip near her cattle farm. After not receiving a satisfactory response in her first attempt to obtain the public information, she contacted an attorney and filed a Freedom of Information Act or FOIA request.

The information came in February, but with a price tag of $884. This story follows similar tales of governmental fleecing in Prince William County where a mother was charged $8,800 for a video and a news organization was given a cost estimate of $1,360 for public records in Alexandria.

Localities regularly use the threat of high costs to discourage citizens and news organizations from requesting information. It’s time for that to end.

Delegate Nick Freitas of Culpeper has a bill waiting for the governor’s signature requiring municipalities to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost. The bill also requires governments to notify citizens making FOIA requests that there could be a charge and to ask them if they would like an estimate of the costs.

The bill is a nice try, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough. The “lowest possible cost” is free. FOIA requests should all be provided for free.

Localities are funded by the taxpayers. Odle and her fellow taxpayers in Smythe County have already paid the people who worked to provide her the information she requested. How many times do the taxpayers have to pay the same people’s salaries? Are local governments really going to charge citizens for copies made on taxpayer-owned copy machines and paper?

Where exactly did that $884 Odle paid go? It’s unlikely the funds went to the workers who spent time collecting the material. Local governments are using FOIA requests as a revenue stream. That has to stop.

The fees are set up as a punishment for those who submit FOIA requests as a way to discourage and frustrate them from going through the process. The information that can be requested through a FOIA is the people’s information and they have a right to retrieve it when they see fit without being charged what basically amounts to a double tax.

This is another case of local governments forgetting they work for the people. The people do not work for them.

It is difficult to believe local government finances are so tight that they are forced to charge a citizen information she has a right to.

Local governments will complain that they will have to hire more employees. That’s great. What could be a better use of government funds than hiring people to provide information to its citizens?

Virginia localities love to talk about how transparent they are. Unfortunately, that transparency comes with a high cost.

The Freedom of Information Act is named that way for a reason – the information should be free.