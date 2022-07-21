Our VIew | Griffith’s NATO vote belies claims of principle or bipartisanship

Congressman Morgan Griffith raised some eyebrows around the region this week when he was one of 18 Republicans to vote against a House resolution supporting the addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO. His explanation should raise even more eyebrows.

Griffith placed himself in some scurrilous company with the vote. Others voting against the measure look like a list of headliners at an Ultra-MAGA political rally. There’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn — a who’s who of GOP problem children on one roll call vote. And our congressman has his name right in there with them.

Griffith’s defense of his vote may be as puzzling as the vote itself.

The measure was a House resolution of support, not a bill. It was designed to show support for Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO in light of a more aggressive Russia that now appears to be a threat to the peace and security of its Scandinavian neighbors following the February invasion of Ukraine.

In explaining his “no” vote, Griffith correctly states the Senate, not the House, has the power to ratify or reject accession to NATO by member states, but that was not the question the resolution asked. The resolution only sought the support of the House much like resolutions passed by the Bristol Tennessee City Council to provide supporting voices to bills in the state house. It was a way for the House to say they believe Sweden and Finland joining NATO is a good idea and, in their opinion, the Senate should agree to it.

Clearly, Griffith does not think Sweden and Finland should join NATO, despite the support of the Defense Department, the Biden administration and all but 17 others in the House Republican caucus, including Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger just over in Tennessee.

The 9th District Congressman also said the resolution was rushed. Members of Congress who vote against things always pull out a set of reasons when they don’t have any good arguments. The bill was rushed. I didn’t have a chance to read it. It had too many pages. The print was too small. Nobody knows what’s in it.

It’s in the second graph of Griffith’s statement defending his vote that the name behind all this comes up — Trump.

“President Trump was right to urge countries to spend more on defense, and we should fix this major challenge to the alliance’s standing before NATO takes on more obligations,” the statement reads. Many of the 17 other members of Congress who voted against the resolution listed money as a reason behind their disapproval as well.

Trump spent four years working to weaken NATO by questioning its necessity, considering withdrawing the U.S. from the alliance and badgering countries to up their defense spending to support the allies.

Griffith asks in his statement what assets Finland and Sweden could bring to the alliance. If he had read the report from the Wilson Center he would know Sweden is the 13th-largest arms exporter in the world currently producing fighter aircraft systems, telecommunication systems and naval ships. Finland is geographically crucial. The country shares more than 800 miles of border with Russia.

So we are back to Trump’s argument that countries who don’t spend 2% of their GDP should not be members of NATO. In the statement Griffith admits Finland meets that threshold but says Sweden does not. According to Trading Economics, Sweden spent 1.22% of its GDP on defense in 2020. A story from Reuters said the Swedes project its defense spending will reach the 2% threshold by 2028. So Griffith withheld his support of the people of Finland and Sweden joining NATO to form a strong union against Russian because Sweden is 0.8% short of the required GDP defense spending.

With a more aggressive Russia threatening action against any country providing aid to Ukraine and clearly working to destabilize Eastern Europe, this is not the time to have an argument about money. NATO must project a strong front. This situation has united NATO and once again showed its value to the security of Europe and beyond. We should welcome Sweden and Finland to the group quickly.

Here at home, we must consider if this is how we want our region to be represented in Congress.

Griffith was recently rated by the Lugar Center as the 154th most bipartisan member of the House for 2021, which is actually really good out of 435 members ranked. By comparison, Congressman Bob Good of Lynchburg was ranked 431st. Harshbarger was ranked 347th. So perhaps this is just an isolated departure from what has generally been a moderate approach to governing. We hope that is the case.