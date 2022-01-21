Our View | Controversies’ silver lining: Parents are back in schools

So now parents want to be involved in their children’s education?

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Sunday, Jan. 16, it was time for school officials to listen to parents after putting out a disconcerting executive order seemingly preventing the teaching of anything even slightly controversial in banning the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts.” This is a huge blow to high school debate teams. Apparently, they will now have to politely discuss the positive qualities of the things they agree upon.

Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, has introduced a bill saying parents can opt their child out of any curriculum they object to. If a parent objects to math does their child not have to take any math classes?

After decades of parents depending on schools to take on more and more parental duties such as sex education and good nutrition, parents suddenly have a problem with a couple of issues. The state guidelines that allow transsexual students to use the public restroom where they feel most comfortable have caused great concern. A college-based curriculum on race, called critical race theory, also caused many tense school board meetings in northern Virginia. Although CRT is not even taught in Virginia, the fear was a key issue that drove Youngkin’s campaign.

Schools have taken on the responsibility of feeding many children two meals a day, and teaching them morals, manners, character and behaviors they should have learned at the kitchen table long before entering a kindergarten classroom.

But now parents want to get back in the game. Welcome back. It doesn’t matter exactly what brought parents back to the table. It’s good they are back. Hopefully, they are ready to make a positive difference.

For far too long, schools have borne much of the weight and responsibility for bringing up a child in the way they should go while parents have been preoccupied with career and financial issues. An economy with wages stuck below the poverty level for many working-class families has caused parents to take on multiple jobs, or a job and a side hustle, leaving their children with television or whatever pops up on TikTok as their babysitter.

Schools desperately need the support and help of parents to be successful, but while a roomful of parents in red hats can find the time to yell at school board members over bathroom issues, masks and a race theory many of them cannot explain correctly, try finding one of them to chaperone a field trip or take on responsibility as an officer for the PTO. Suddenly, they don’t have time for that. Schools are constantly looking for substitute teachers and bus drivers. These are jobs parents used to fill.

Many parents found out how difficult it is to be teachers in the spring of 2020, when they became virtual learning instructors with their children. They took to Facebook after a week of lockdown learning proclaiming teachers don’t get paid enough. It took just a few days of parents delving into their children’s school work to learn what teachers have been saying for years.

Teachers have difficult jobs. They need parents, youth programs, churches and recreation departments to come alongside them to share the burden of raising our children in a collective coalition of community.

While the divisive issues of critical race theory and transgender equality have caused much unnecessary panic and strife, if the results are that parents reengage with local schools and begin advocating for better education for all of our children, then perhaps the political rigor of the past year will have been well worth it.