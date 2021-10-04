Our View: Collapsed hotel a purple bruise on city’s landscape

To someone just visiting State Street, the purple-colored half-finished structure on the hill above downtown looks like a sign of progress - a brand new hotel under construction to bring more tourists to enjoy the Twin City.

A closer look at the site reveals evidence of the building’s partial collapse more than year ago. Part of the structure is missing. Electrical conduit is bent to the ground and additional supports are in place to stabilize what’s left of the building.

Since the initial collapse, the site has remained largely static. Metal and concrete materials, broken and twisted from the collapse, have been placed in piles. The purple gypsum board on the exterior has faded in the sun and weeds have grown around the exterior.

By now, the hotel should have been providing more rooms downtown for people to stay. Visitors to town would have a great sightline right down the heart of State Street to the Bristol sign. Putting a hotel on that site was a great idea. It’s too bad something went wrong that caused a collapse and placed the project in jeopardy.