Our View: Bristol's letter asking for help on landfill leaves residents out

It’s about time, but it’s not enough.

The city of Bristol, Virginia’s letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is a good move. The city has finally raised its hand and asked for help. The problem is the letter once again leaves out the people most adversely affected by the continued stench of the landfill.

In the letter, the city asks for expert advice and additional funding to battle the landfill odors but barely mentions how the stench has greatly deteriorated the quality of life for residents and asks for no aid or remedies for the citizens in Virginia and Tennessee affected by the problem.

The news from the letter for those whose homes are regularly invaded by the stench is not encouraging. What the city tried has not worked. The city is not confident that more gas wells are the answer, and the city has no idea how long it will take to fix this issue. The letter gives those seeking relief from the nightly invader no hope. For people who own property or go to church or school in the affected areas, it is certainly not how they wanted to begin 2022.