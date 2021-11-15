Our View: Bristol, Tenn. is giving aid, why not Va.?

It’s good news that the city of Bristol Tennessee is working with the United Way of Bristol to provide air filters to low- and moderate-income households affected by the stench from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

But where is the help from the city that actually operates the landfill that is causing all these issues? Apparently, Bristol, Virginia is still more concerned with the city’s legal standing than the health and welfare of its citizens.

Bristol, Virginia, has been asked by citizens to declare a local emergency about the landfill situation, but has resisted taking that step saying they have been advised by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that the issue does not rise to the level of a local emergency. While this may not be an emergency to city leaders, it is an emergency to those suffering from the stench of odorous gases invading their residences on a daily basis.

And while Bristol, Virginia has, and will, spend millions to try and remedy this horrible situation, they have not given a dime of aid to the citizens suffering from the effects of the city’s poor decisions of the past.