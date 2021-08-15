Our View: Abingdon might finally be on track to address downtown flooding issue

After the most recent flooding in late March again forced a shutdown of East Main Street, the Abingdon Town Council authorized a comprehensive Town Creek study, looking for solutions that could bring an end to the frequent flooding.

“The biggest priority we have is the flooding issue on East Main Street,” Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said last week. “It’s the one thing that we’ve never had enough money to try to delve into.”

In late March, the 300 block of East Main Street was closed for more than 24 hours, and Washington County’s director of emergency management, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, called the situation “a nightmare.”

The same block was closed for more than 24 hours after a storm in April 2020, and the same issue caused a lengthy shutdown in May 2019.

“We try to leave Main open as long as possible because we have no way to detour truck traffic,” Police Chief Tony Sullivan said after the May 2019 incident. “However, once the water level reaches a point where cars cannot cross, we have no choice but to close it for the safety of the motorists.”

Detailed plans for the remediation are still being developed, but some of the $4 million might be spent on land acquisition or right-of-way property issues, town officials said.