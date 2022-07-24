Opinion/Editorial - Name the new elementary school after Bristol civil rights leader

On the 129th anniversary of the birth of civil rights leader and Bristol native Charles Spurgeon Johnson we renew a call first made on this page in February of 2018 with a fresh sense of urgency.

As dirt is currently being moved to make way for the city’s new $25 million elementary school near Van Pelt Elementary School, ideas about what to name the school are beginning to be tossed around by the School Board. Bristol, Virginia should name its new elementary school after the man commonly referred to as, “Bristol’s most famous unknown son,” Charles Spurgeon Johnson.

The prominent sociologist, pioneer in the field of race relations and the first black president of Nashville’s Fisk University would be an inspiring choice for the name of the new school.

As a person who overcame overwhelming odds to find success in a society designed with built-in obstacles to hold him back because of the color of his skin, Johnson’s story of someone who dedicated his life to striving for equality provides an example for all.

To name the new elementary school after Johnson would be a way to continually tell his story and keep the legacy of his early struggles for civil rights at the forefront of our city’s conscious.

Up until October of last year, there were no historical markers o recognition of Johnson’s life in the city. A historical marker for Johnson and another for his father Charles Henry Johnson, a 42-year pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church, were placed in Cumberland Park last fall. It was a great step forward in recognizing the man many feel would have been as important in the civil rights movement as Martin Luther King Jr. had he not died at age 63 in 1956.

Johnson helped spark a set of ideas on racial equality that grew into the desegregation of schools in 1959 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Born in Bristol July 24 of 1893, Johnson grew up at 711 Moore St., a few blocks north of the railroad. He left the city as a teenager to attend high school in Richmond. He followed in his father’s footsteps graduating from Virginia Union.

Johnson was known for his struggle against racial injustice in Chicago and New York. At the time of his death, he was president of the historically Black Fisk University in Nashville.

By naming the new elementary school after Johnson, the city recognizes the legacy of a civil rights pioneer born and raised right here in Bristol, Virginia. As Johnson exemplified in his life’s work, the school name would recognize what has been accomplished so far while looking ahead to better race relations for future generations.

Charles Spurgeon Johnson Elementary School has a nice ring to it.