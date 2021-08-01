Guest View: Virginia has resources now to address issue of crumbling schools without raising taxes

The current recommendation of the governor, with support of the leaders of the money committees, is an affluent, Northern Virginia solution to a problem that mainly affects high poverty rural and urban school divisions. Furthermore, the “$500 million” recommendation is partially smoke and mirrors because half of that amount must be provided locally.

Many lawmakers who serve on the committees with the capacity to address this issue serve localities in affluent parts of Virginia, where children attend school in state-of-the-art facilities. In the past, it was understandable that these legislators were unaware of the severity of the school facility crisis in the commonwealth. However, that excuse is no longer valid due to the Crumbling Schools Tour hosted by Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools and six other educational, municipal and advocacy groups. Tours of schools with various infrastructure problems were held in every region of the commonwealth and every member of the General Assembly was invited to attend.