Earlier this week, Virginia families anxiously waiting for relief from the months-long baby formula crisis experienced another mishap.

Abbott Nutrition announced that due to damage from severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, again would have to halt production. The maligned facility previously stopped operations in February due to a handful of bacterial infections stemming from its products.

“While this is an unfortunate setback and a reminder that natural weather events can also cause unforeseen supply chain disruptions, I want to reassure consumers the all-of-government work to increase supply means we’ll have more than enough product to meet current demand,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a Wednesday statement on social media.

The promise of meeting “current demand” falls short of the bigger picture. For the past 50 years, America largely has been experiencing a baby bust.

A May 24 Wall Street Journal column expounded on the issue, noting the United States’ total fertility rate has consistently been below the “replacement level” of 2.1 kids per woman. In other words, that’s the number of children “considered necessary for a generation to replace itself,” the Journal explained.

We know the pandemic put family planning on hold. Now, parents of young children are enduring great stress from the formula saga, at a time when they should be focused on good news like COVID-19 vaccines finally becoming available for their kids. And people who were looking to start a family, or have more children, now might hesitate or even abandon their plans amid the critical supply shortage.

The formula crisis is about more than current demand. How we respond is another chapter in the continued challenge of reinvigorating our nation’s birth rate.

In 2020, U.S. births dropped by 4% to the lowest point in 100 years, The Associated Press reported. It also marked the largest single-year decline in a half-century, with COVID front and center.

“The pandemic no doubt contributed to last year’s big decline, experts say,” the AP noted. “Anxiety about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy likely caused many couples to think that having a baby right then was a bad idea.”

“But many of the 2020 pregnancies began well before the U.S. epidemic,” the AP added. In June 2021, University of New Hampshire Professor Kenneth Johnson provided more context, telling WTVF radio there already were generational factors leading people to postpone having kids.

“So now the question is: Are the women who didn’t have children during the Great Recession and its aftermath ... are they going to have them or not?” Johnson said. “And, of course, after the Great Recession, things finally were coming back to normal and then COVID hits and [there’s] yet another reason why people might be concerned about having children.”

Recently released data from the National Center for Health Statistics showed 2021 technically qualified as a U.S. “baby boom.” In total, 3,659,289 children were born, more than 1% higher than in 2020.

But a Vox explainer argued that bump was due in part to “planned pregnancies delayed for a year or so, until the country saw improved epidemiological and economic conditions during the later stages of the pandemic, as stimulus and unemployment aid from the government made would-be parents a little less apprehensive about bringing a new life into the world.”

Now comes a new source of apprehension and another aid movement. Per a recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services release, 10 more Operation Fly Formula flights were scheduled for the week of June 13.

On Saturday and Sunday, three United planes are scheduled to land at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia. They will transport shipments of Kendamil formula from the United Kingdom.

“Making sure that parents and caregivers have access to both safe and available infant formula remains a top priority for the FDA, and our teams are working night and day to help make that happen,” Califf wrote Wednesday on social media.

It’s good to see some urgency. But we can’t view this forgettable chapter solely through the struggle of current parents and caregivers. We have to retool our formula systems in a way that promotes future confidence for people who want to start or expand their families, too.