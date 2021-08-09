Editorial: Welcome to Florida, where COVID-19 is rampant, but mask mandates are the enemy

It’s like the overwrought plot of a B movie.

New COVID-19 cases have reached numbers never seen in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have reached a record high. More children in the Sunshine State were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections on Tuesday than in any other state in the country.

The real threat to public health?

The delta variant of COVID-19. That’s what most hospital officials, doctors and epidemiologists have been saying.

But not in Florida — if you look at the recent actions by state officials.

As soon as the virus is exposed to the Sunshine State’s magic dust, something special happens. Guidance about the efficacy of masks to prevent transmission — from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, among others — might work for other states, but we got our own medical experts here: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State Board of Education.

They are telling us that the real threat to public health, in particular to children, isn’t the coronavirus. It’s mask mandates. And the villains? Educators armed with disposable face coverings.