Editorial: The days of consequence-free vaccination refusal are finally ending

It’s the vaccine refuseniks who enabled this new surge, so it’s only fitting that they should now be forced to reap the consequences of their irresponsibility.

Delta Air Lines, whose brand name shares an unfortunate association with the variant, announced this week that it will impose a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. The U.S. military is now requiring all 1.4 million active-duty and reserve service members to get vaccinated. And that makes complete sense when it comes to protecting combat readiness, as demonstrated last year when an outbreak took the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt out of service and forced 4,800 crew members into quarantine.

In St. Louis, Mayor Tishaura Jones took the bold decision of requiring all city workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or undergo weekly testing. Other employers are imposing similar mandates — but with the added twist of requiring the unvaccinated to pay for their own testing.

In other words, they can no longer skate by without paying a price.

Insurance companies also are weighing ways to charge higher premiums on the unvaccinated — again making clear that people who behave irresponsibly, endanger their own health and raise the costs of medical care for everyone do not deserve to escape financial penalty for their decision.