Editorial: Republicans must heed the message from California and consign Trump to the past

This will be the case in every contested political race from senators to governors to city clerks.

So as Republican strategists Monday-morning quarterback the defeat out west, the smartest among them surely see that the future of the party really boils down to one simple question: How to eliminate Trump without alienating his many supporters, whose enthusiasm, dedication and votes the party clearly needs.

It is a dilemma, and a delicate dance, for the GOP but it’s an unavoidable issue that is not going away. Any kind of wholesale Republican return to power will entirely depend on if and when the party can find a solution to the renegade elephant in the room.

Many in the party clearly hoped that the man himself would provide that solution. Maybe by going away. Maybe by anointing a successor. Maybe by preaching party fealty. Maybe by disavowing political extremism or anti-democratic violence on all sides. Or by reaching out to moderate voters by reminding them, say, of his success in lowering taxes or his early accomplishments with the COVID-19 vaccines.

But that is not what has transpired. Look, for example, at Trump’s conduct in recent days as America marked the somber 9/11 anniversary.