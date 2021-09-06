Editorial: Florida should brace for a Texas-style attack on women’s reproductive rights

Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board | Tampa Bay Times via TNS

At midnight Sept. 1, the constitutional right to an abortion all but vanished in Texas. A state law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy took effect and quickly cleared an initial hurdle at the U.S. Supreme Court. That turn of events served as a call to action for Florida’s Republican lawmakers, who have already vowed to pass similar legislation — and should be a dire warning for Floridians who care about women’s freedom of choice.

Ignoring legal precedent in place since 1973, Texas lawmakers last spring passed what’s known as a “heartbeat bill” — a prohibition on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That’s usually around six weeks — before many women know they’re pregnant. The law, which contains no exception for rape or incest, amounts to a near-complete ban since more than 85% of Texas abortions happen after the sixth week of pregnancy. The measure went into effect Wednesday amid urgent legal challenges, and the U.S. Supreme Court, led by a new conservative majority, refused to block it while appeals play out. The Texas law now stands as the most restrictive in the nation.