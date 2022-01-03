Commentary: My college students seem to have lost their drive to engage

Isolation and the absence of natural face-to-face socialization have shrouded student growth, depriving it of the sun it needs. For more than a year, no one engaged unless it was virtual. And, sadly, we became strangely used to it. And when some collective interaction returned, many students, like many of us, found it easier to be disengaged than engaged in the world. We had learned a new behavior. And even if we have remained curious — essential to the pursuit of knowledge — we have learned to hold it within. We have stunted our growth, and we have unwittingly accepted it.

This is what disheartened me.

An end to the pandemic restrictions would help change things, but we must and should keep those in place for as long as is necessary. Frankly, the damage to growth has been done. So, how do we find water and sun again, and watch students and all of us grow again?