Commentary: Make schools a catalyst for change

How do we do this? First, we reject the traditional model of education, which is historically rooted in the subjugation and assimilation of people of color.

We embed honest conversations about racial equity and systemic racism into all of our curriculums. If students understand how their families have been targeted by predatory lenders of subprime loans and exploited by an economic system rigged against them, you’d better believe they’ll take their math classes seriously.

Starting in eighth grade, our students are taught to be responsible consumers of news. We study the use of propaganda, news as entertainment and responsible sourcing. The goal is to empower young people to transform the world. When coursework is relevant to people’s lives, it sticks.

We are committed to rethinking every element of school design and structure. Class schedules, bus routes, and calendars are typically created to serve adults. As educators, we must create new models centered on our children’s needs.

To some, this sounds like the addition of hundreds of staff hours and bottomless coffers. In fact, the opposite is true. While developing workshops for parents does mean extra work, it also results in greater engagement from volunteers and donors.