Commentary: Faith communities hold key to vaccination rates

But our study demonstrates that neither of those perspectives is entirely true. No matter where they fall on the political spectrum, only a minority of American adults who are part of congregations are exposed to uniform messages from leaders and fellow members encouraging or discouraging vaccination.

Instead, our data suggests that it is the consistency of messaging, not the particular type of congregation to which one belongs, that is critical for understanding individuals’ decisions about vaccination. Nearly 90% of congregants who heard all encouraging messages are vaccinated or committed to doing so, while roughly half of the congregants hearing all discouraging messages refuse to get vaccinated.

While these patterns might reflect a range of processes, including self-sorting into religious groups sharing similar beliefs, they point to the potential power of faith communities’ messaging in the battle against vaccine hesitancy. Case in point is the recent uptick in the vaccination rates of Black Protestants, many of whom belonged to congregation-based networks broadcasting only encouraging messages at the time of our survey.