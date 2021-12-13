Commentary: Baseball players are not overpaid

All without raising the ire of their fans.

One reason often suggested for the distinction is fans can observe the value of a great movie or song directly — by enjoying it — whereas the player is evaluated according to wins and losses. Another is that even now, fans see their relationships with players as more personal than those with a favorite author or actor.

A more intriguing possibility stems from the nature of contracts. In sports as elsewhere, it’s tough for employers to get salaries right. A wage is based on an estimate of future productivity, but in baseball, a lot of information is hidden. A 2009 study found that stars peak an average of two years later than other players; once past their peaks, they deteriorate faster.

Management is perfectly aware of this trend, and it compensates by signing stars, but not other players to long-term contracts. Typically these deals are back-loaded — either explicitly, with a higher salary in the out years, or implicitly, through contracts that underpay stars near their peak and overpay them as they decline.