And how are the children?

No. Immunocompromised children, down to toddler years, have been masking for decades without problems. Surgeons have masked up for many years with no ill effects. These concerns have been studied and masking is known to be safe and effective. In fact, masking not only prevents the spread of COVID-19 but also other serious and potentially deadly viruses that affect children, including influenza, RSV, and others that typically fill our ICUs in the wintertime.

No. These issues have also been studied. It is not scientifically possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine as these are not live vaccines. Vaccines have been studied and are safe and effective in the prevention of hospitalization and death related to COVID-19.

No. We have zero incentive to dramatize this crisis; in fact, reporting the severity of the situation has the potential to negatively impact the health care business in terms of elective procedures and visits. In many cases the people trying to save our children are also crunching data every morning to be shared with the community in hopes that the gravity of this crisis will be understood, and that human behavior will change. We wish we could give you a tour of our ICUs so you could see the crisis that is upon us. We have dedicated our lives to the well-being of children. Health care workers are not the enemy. We are not benefiting financially or otherwise in terms of recommending testing, vaccines, treatment; we only want to prevent unnecessary illness and death.