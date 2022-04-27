WATSON: HOPE for Bristol ahead of the curve on closing the landfill

The HOPE for Bristol environmental group should get a large banner and stretch it across the lighted Bristol sign on State Street that simply reads, “We told you so.”

Many of the things the group has been trying to tell the city of Bristol, Virginia about its troubled landfill were verified in a 40-page report released Monday by an 11-member panel of landfill experts.

The idea the group has been promoting to fix the landfill emissions and then cap and close the landfill was echoed in the report by the experts. The experts proposed a way to feasibly cap and close the landfill well before the trash pile reaches the rim of the quarry in about 25 years.

Once again, as it was back before this landfill started, the citizens opposed to the landfill were right, but no one wanted to listen.

For the city, and the taxpayers of Bristol, Virginia, the news is bad. The report presents a lose, lose, lose, lose scenario.

If the city follows the advice of the expert panel and shuts down the landfill (as they should), the city will have to spend money sending its trash to an area landfill. Bristol, Virginia will also lose revenue from commercial customers currently using its landfill as well as likely having millions in expenses to fix the stench at the current landfill while also spending money to take steps to safely close the landfill. That’s a lot of money for a city already more than $100 million in debt.

Add to all that, a potential lawsuit from Bristol, Tennessee is still a possibility.

The Bristol Virginia City Council has some important decisions to make in the coming weeks that could determine the future of not only the city but the area as a whole.

It’s clear, the City Council is in a mess. The report didn’t change anything about the mess they are in. It just gave an expert perspective and a path they should follow, however difficult, to make the situation more palatable.

The idea of the panel of experts came from state legislation sponsored by Del. Israel O’Quinn and Sen. Todd Pillion. It was a perfect method to gather the best landfill minds in North America to find out exactly how bad the problem is and come up with solutions.

Now that we know the landfill likely cannot be saved, the city will need its friends in Richmond to provide as much help with the prescription as they did with the diagnosis.

Bristol, Virginia’s city government may have gotten itself buried shoulder deep in its own landfill, but it is going to need lots of help to pull itself out.

And when citizens like HOPE come before council in the future to make suggestions about city operations, the council might want to take them seriously.