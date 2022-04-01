WATSON: Final Four matchup is my personal nightmare

What many are referring to as a dream college basketball matchup in the Final Four on Saturday is more like a nightmare for me.

Let’s get this out of the way right off the top. I am a Duke fan. I have been a Duke fan since before Mike Krzyzewski patrolled the sidelines and have the sweatshirts to prove it.

I began rooting for Duke when Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, Gene Banks and Kenny Dennard led the Blue Devils to the 1978 NCAA championship game against Kentucky.

I feigned a stomachache to get out of school during the 1983 ACC tournament only to get an actual stomachache as Virginia crushed Duke 109-66. I went to bed crying in 1986 after Pervis Ellison and Louisville beat Coach K’s first great team to win the 1986 National Championship. I celebrated in my first apartment when I worked as a sports writer in Morganton, North Carolina, in 1991 as Bobby Hurley, Christian Laettner and Grant Hill took down the team of pros that was UNLV in the semifinals and then Hill tomahawk-jammed Duke past Kansas to win the first of two back-to-back championships.

I missed the great game in 1992 against Kentucky in the Regional Finals with Laettner’s shot. It was my first year of marriage, so I was busy doing other things. But then I rode the Atlanta Metro with Shane Battier’s Mom at the ACC Tournament in 2001. Traveled to Atlanta with my son to see the Blue Devils lose to LSU in the Sweet 16 in 2006 and wished Gordon Haywood’s miraculous shot out of the basket to give Duke its fourth national championship in 2010.

Duke basketball and I have grown up together.

I should be excited, ecstatic, over the moon about Saturday’s game against North Carolina. Instead, I am worried, trepidacious and actually dreading the game. Who wrote this stupid script?

For Coach K’s last tournament run to get to the Final Four only to meet up with the hated Tar Heels in the semifinals seems like a cruel joke. It will be one last chance for the ghost of Dean Smith to get revenge on the man who built a basketball dynasty in his backyard.

But beyond the game, I am concerned Saturday will change this rivalry forever. The consequences for whoever loses the game will be great. It should actually be like a get-out-of-town match in wrestling where the loser has to leave the ACC and join Conference USA or the Sunbelt Conference for a decade.

If you are Duke, how would you come back from losing Coach K’s final game to UNC in the Final Four? A loss would double-down the embarrassment of the loss of the last game in Cameron. This would forever be the “didn’t team.” Didn’t win Coach K’s last game in Cameron, didn’t win the ACC Championship game, didn’t beat Carolina in the Final Four.

If Carolina loses, it overshadows the fact that their first-year coach, Hubert Davis, put together an amazing run to the Final Four with a team that appeared to be indelibly flawed much of the season. Davis has already been fired five times on Twitter. His greatest coaching win this season and maybe in his life is against Duke in Cameron. A loss in the Final Four would turn that from a great Carolina triumph into a rallying point for Duke.

I think the thing I’m most fearful of is that this is the end of this book. Not just the end of a chapter but the final pages in the Duke-Carolina basketball rivalry I have grown up with.

With coaching changes, the advent of the name-image-likeness era of college athletics and the prevalence of the transfer portal, it seems like it’s very possible this may be the last time Duke-Carolina rules the world of college basketball.

If this is the way the book of this rivalry ends, someone is writing a most interesting final chapter. It’s one of those books where I wait for days to read the final pages because I don’t want it to ever end.