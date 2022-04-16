Virginia snowstorm autopsy reports total organ failure

President John F. Kennedy said victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.

January’s snow-fueled debacle that left thousands of motorists stranded along a 40-mile stretch of I-95 actually has quite a few daddies, although most of the not-so-proud parents point out that true paternity belongs to unexpected and highly unusual weather.

Many things went wrong:

» Rain and relatively warm temperatures were followed quickly by blizzard-like conditions and plummeting temperatures, which meant that it was useless to pretreat the roadway with anti-icing chemicals.

» Power outages shut down the traffic cameras.

» A generator at a State Police communications center failed.

» Cell towers were inoperable.

» Some trucks blocked most of the highway rather than staying in the prescribed right-hand lane.

» There was no readily available state helicopter to let officials assess the problem.

» The National Guard wasn’t called out in time.

A 41-page state-commissioned study spells out all or most of the little glitches that combined to make the stretch of 95 between Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia more infamous than usual.

As tends to be the case when 21st-century politics comes into play, the state’s new, Republican administration is taking full advantage of alleged Democratic malfeasance. Gov. Glenn Youngkin says the report showed failures of preparation and communication and that he’ll do better.

Certainly, there is much room for improvement, although the strange confluence of weather events that led to this mess is a blue-moon occurrence. At least, we hope so.

One thing in particular stood out to us in the report, though.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, in the last days of his administration, did not issue an emergency declaration when snow was predicted.

How many times have we rolled our eyes over a government official here or somewhere else declaring an emergency because there’s a hurricane 500 miles away that probably will miss the area, or there’s a prediction of snow that likely won’t exceed 2 inches?

Most times, it’s a lot of fuss over nothing.

Most times.

A preemptive emergency declaration could have mobilized the National Guard, which could have been a godsend to those stranded motorists. It might have helped officials ensure that traffic cameras, generators and cell towers would be in working order. It might have used those gargantuan highway signs to urge truckers to stay in the right-hand lane.

When you were a kid, maybe you complained on occasion because your mom made you take an umbrella to school when the forecast was for 10% chance of showers. It’s not going to rain, you might have whined.

But sometimes it does.

Ounce of prevention, folks.