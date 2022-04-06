Their View: ZIP codes don't predetermine SOL results

The building that houses Matt Hurt’s office rests where a street crossing covers a creek in the 3,000-population town of Wise, far closer to the Kentucky border than the Star City.

The director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program, a consortium of 46 of Virginia’s smallest public school divisions, Hurt has spent the last eight years helping teachers and students tackle the state’s Standards of Learning tests, and he wants to shatter the stereotypes about who can do well on SOLs and who can’t.

Here’s a simple way to express his message: Children of all backgrounds have the potential to pass and even excel at the SOLs. No one should presume a child is destined to fail those tests, especially not because of factors such as race or poverty or learning disability.

“There should be no reason why we should allow a kid’s ZIP code to make it OK that they’re not being successful while kids in another ZIP code are successful,” he said. “There is no reason why we should have such disparate outcomes among the subgroups of kids.”

A Wise County native, Hurt fears that policymakers on both the right and left of the political divide have veered off course in pursuit of ideology-driven “silly stuff” when it comes to education. Meanwhile, he and the members of the consortium have been laboring for years to help students in the state’s most underfunded schools master the SOLs — and they have been consistently succeeding.

Meeting a need

If education leaders discussed in plain terms, “What is it that we want? What is the desired outcome? And had somebody to referee that conversation, I believe that we could come up with a desired end result that the vast majority of us could get behind,” Hurt said.

His explanation of how more and more complicated requirements are added to educators’ responsibilities year after year — with no steps ever taken to reduce the workload in order to make meeting all those requirements possible — drew feedback of the “so glad someone finally said this” variety.

Intriguingly, Hurt took no stance on the often-criticized SOLs, opting for a practical approach: We have to deal with the SOLs because that’s the assessment method we have. “There’s a lot of folks across the commonwealth that really don’t put a whole lot of stock into the SOL tests, maybe rightfully so,” he said. “But the way that I look at it is that these tests, especially the reading and math tests, they measure some very, very important skills. This is not something that you can give a kid a list of things to memorize, and then they do well on those particular tests. They’re skills.” And those skills “are fairly marketable skills.”

Wise County Public Schools serves as the fiscal agent of the Comprehensive Instructional Program, which was founded in 2014 in response to changes to the SOLs. The standards for reading and math had become more rigorous, and the state added components involving interaction with technology. In Region 7, consisting of Southwest Virginia school districts, students’ results bottomed out, jeopardizing accreditation. The region’s superintendents decided that, with the state offering little that was genuinely helpful, they had to help themselves.

The first thing that the consortium did was ask for the data from the divisions that had the highest SOL scores, determining which ones were getting the best results on which tests. Then from those divisions, “we recruited some of their most successful teachers of their most at-risk kids. We wanted the ones that had economically disadvantaged kids, that had the special ed kids,” Hurt said. “We spent that whole first year stealing their stuff. We got their activities, we got their pacing guides, we got their assessments, we put all those things online.” Those teachers “put together our first set of benchmarks.”

Walking through walls

SOL results in Region 7 rose to the top of the heap. And not only that: As other school districts from outside Region 7 joined the consortium, “10 of those divisions, that very first year, asked their teachers to follow our pacing guides and to administer our quarterly benchmark assessments. And at the end of that year, those 10 divisions in aggregate saw greater gains in reading, writing, math, science and history than anybody else in the state. And then, you know, those successes have continued.”

The program’s recommendations come from the ground up, putting teachers from different districts in the same room to share how they’ve solved problems. “We just bring those teachers together and make them the kings and queens of our curriculum, and they rule by decree, and what they say, we do,” Hurt said. “That has served us extremely well.”

One of the most challenging parts is that teachers have to hold students — all students — to high expectations, and teachers themselves have to be held to high standards, for the approach to work. This adoption of high expectations has to exist at every level of the district.

Anecdotally, “where we don’t see acceptable performance, we tend to see low expectations, which seem to be driven by an idea that that’s as good as those kids or that school can do.” Those performances can always be improved, Hurt said, and no one should assume otherwise.

His program is based on the work of teachers who dependably produce phenomenal results with disadvantaged children. “Many of their kids could not give one care about a grade. They’ve made bad grades in the past, they expect to make bad grades — but if that teacher causes that kid to believe that she cares about him, then that kid will walk through the wall for that teacher.”