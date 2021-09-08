Their View: Your 'personal choice' not to get vaccine puts health care heroes at risk

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not a “personal choice.” It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the delta variant has removed any doubt.

And yet that’s not what Florida’s governor would have you believe. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis actually uttered these incredible — and incorrect — words about the vaccine: “It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”

Doesn’t impact anyone else? Talk about a profile in selfishness. Roughly 46,000 have died of COVID-19 in his state since the pandemic began. Too bad we can’t ask the thousands who have died SINCE vaccines became available if they wished everyone around them had gotten vaccinated.

This governor already has gone to war against school boards and parents who want to keep kids safer in schools with mask mandates. He’s fought against cruise lines that want to preserve their businesses by making sure their customers can stay COVID-free on ships, by requiring vaccines. Now he’s dismissing the role of vaccines in reducing community spread.

And it’s the opposite of what he says. COVID-19’s spread actually is a community problem, and solving it starts with vaccines.