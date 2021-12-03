THEIR VIEW | Youngkin should see Southwest Virginia as an opportunity

Let’s circle back to the issue we raised at the start. Will Growth4VA directly benefit Southwest Virginia?

“One of the reasons I get involved in things like this is to remind everyone west of Richmond, ‘The state’s a lot bigger than you think,’” said Nancy Agee, VBHEC vice chair and chief executive officer of Roanoke-headquartered Carilion Clinic, the largest private employer in western Virginia. “We actually have more colleges and universities in our region than any other part of the state.”

Agee serves as chair of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board that oversees the business-led initiative GO Virginia, which compiles data on regional business needs that would drive the development of Growth4VA talent pathways.

“Southside and the Southwest, and actually the Northern Neck, if you really look at the demography of the state in terms of economic development, those three areas really are not where they need to be economically,” said VBHEC President Don Finley. “This particular plan means more to those areas, has more promise for them, than anything that has come to the attention of the state leaders before.”