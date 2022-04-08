Their View: Will Youngkin's commencement speech address 'divisive concepts'?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is an intriguing choice as Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement speaker. Certainly his experience in the business world and his prowess leading Republicans to statewide victory in this blue-leaning commonwealth suggest a more-than-worthy resume.

In fact, every Virginia governor since 1990 has delivered the commencement address at Tech during their first year. It’s a longstanding tradition, independent of party or politics.

But one can’t help but wonder: Will Youngkin take the opportunity to condemn the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Virginia Tech classrooms? Surely here is a place where prospective teachers in training might actually, depending on the electives they choose, hear the term “critical race theory.”

His efforts definitely push in direct opposition to an August 2021 statement released by Tech’s faculty senate. It reads in part, “Laws that constrain the examination of slavery and racism and their impact on contemporary society are particularly disturbing for what they reveal about our inability to set aside political differences in the interest of scholarly, educational, and social advancement, for it is impossible to honestly consider the history and nature of the United States without asking uncomfortable questions about how race has shaped and continues to shape our society. Some subjects should cause discomfort and even challenge deeply held beliefs.”

The statement protested against the decisions of eight states to pass laws that “limit how subjects such as discrimination, oppression, and bias can be taught.” Youngkin’s administration is trying to herd Virginia into joining with those states. Perhaps when addressing Tech’s faculty, staff and students, Youngkin can make the argument for why he considers his choice a necessary step for Virginia.

We are not trying to encourage the governor to really do these things. But if he doesn’t, does that not suggest that perhaps his attempts to ban the “teaching” of “divisive concepts” in grade school classrooms all add up to a sham, a cynical performance put on to appease ideologically driven segments of his voter base?

An explanation of the choices one makes to walk the political-appeasement tightrope could make for a fascinating and even educational speech.