Their View | Will responsible gun owners please stand up — and speak out?

There were six U.S. school shootings in the month of November alone. Some school shootings, like the horrific one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February of 2018, which left 17 dead, get widespread attention. While others, like the one at Marshall County High School near Benton, Kentucky, where 16 people were shot just three weeks earlier (only two of whom died), are mere footnotes in our unhappy mass shooting history.

But what may have already set Oxford apart from past attacks is how much of the public focus is not just on the 15-year-old perpetrator but also on his parents, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Given how James and Jennifer Crumbley not only provided the firearm and failed to properly supervise their son Ethan — even as the school expressed concerns about his antisocial behavior — this is a welcome, if overdue, turn of events.

But, as long as we’re taking inventory of irresponsible behavior involving guns, there needs to also be a recognition that the Crumbleys’ cavalier attitude toward deadly weapons is hardly unique within our society.