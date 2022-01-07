Their View: Will any countries follow New Zealand's ban on tobacco?

I’ve never been a smoker but am old enough to remember the time when an evening out in my birth country, the U.K., would leave your clothes stinking of tar. Thin-end-of-the-wedge arguments were trotted out before a 2007 law there banned smoking in all indoor workplaces. They came out again before a 2012 law in my current home of Australia, which mandated unbranded, and deliberately repellent, packaging for all tobacco products.

In fact, both countries are far better off for the measures that have been introduced. The worst that can be said of them is while they’ve accelerated the decline of tobacco consumption, it still is pretty widespread.

At the same time, we’re now at the point where the thick end of those wedges is hovering into view. If you’d suggested 14 years ago that banning smoking in pubs might ultimately lead to states prohibiting adults from undertaking activities that only harm themselves, it would have been dismissed as alarmist. But that is what we’re looking at now.