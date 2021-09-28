Their View: Why 'Ted Lasso' is a match made in globalizer heaven

Separately, both Apple TV+ and the English Premier League, the most globalized of any domestic sports league, streaming live to 189 countries, boast of their ability to reach a billion screens around the world, which is another way of saying these two were meant for each other. And with sport becoming more important and valuable by the day as a form of entertainment still consumed and shared in real time, Apple TV+ is hardly alone in leveraging the popularity of the world’s game.

The Ted Lasso character, let’s not forget, was born as a series of inspired NBC Sports promos in 2013 when the network acquired the U.S. broadcast rights to the English Premier League. Amazon has acquired streaming rights for the league within Britain and picked up Prime members in Asia with its lavishly produced documentaries chronicling Premier League club seasons.

Sport, entertainment and media continue to converge against the backdrop of the rise of soccer in America and America’s rise within soccer. More people in the United States watched the Italy-England final of soccer’s Euro Championship this summer, astonishingly, than watched the first three games of the Suns-Bucks NBA finals.