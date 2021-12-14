Their View: Why no student bill of rights?

There’s recently been a lot of talk in Washington and Richmond about the role parents play in their children’s education, even leading House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to introduce a “Parents Bill of Rights.” But one thing has been missing in this whole conversation about education: students.
As a high school student, whenever I meet politicians (whether they be Democrats or Republicans), they tell me the same thing: “You are the leaders of tomorrow.” While I always appreciate their comments, students are ready to lead today, and we can do so if our policymakers give us a seat at the table. We cannot afford to wait another five or 10 years. We are ready to lead now.
The value of student leadership in education decision-making cannot be overstated. For one, there is a strong moral concept that the citizens who are most impacted by education policy should be given representation in education policymaking.
Additionally, students bring the value and experience of being on the ground in our schools — day after day — and seeing directly how policies impact them and their classmates. Involving student leaders in decision-making will allow other policymakers to look beyond pure numbers and statistics and get a real sense of the impact their policies have on the lives of students.
There are a number of ways to involve students in education policy, both formal and informal. Sadly, many of the formal avenues for student representation still aren’t common practice across the country.
As of January, only 67 of the nation’s largest 495 school districts have a student representative on the school board, which is the gold standard of student involvement. And as of 2018, only 20 states (including Washington, D.C.) have a student representative on their state board of education, and only five of those have voting power. Only seven states even have established a statewide student advisory panel.
These three programs — student representatives on the school board and state board of education, and a statewide student advisory panel — should be considered the bare minimum for any state or district that wishes to involve students in setting policy.
But real student involvement means more than just simply giving students a seat at the table. It means actually listening when students speak. Students demand that our concerns be both heard and heeded, and too often, we feel those in government do neither.
Too often students have been used by politicians and education leaders for photo-ops while ignoring the issues we need addressed. Too often we are used by leaders to praise and validate decisions that already have been made, without actually involving us in the process of making them.
To expand the influence students hold in education policy on the federal level, President Joe Biden should designate student members of several high-profile education-related commissions, such as the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity and the President’s Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans.
While the roles of these commissions are advisory, the appointment of student members would be a symbol of the administration’s commitment to uplifting the voices of students. In addition, allowing students the opportunity to serve on such commissions would build their knowledge of education policy and the inner workings of the federal bureaucracy.
On the local level, school districts should experiment with student representatives to their school boards. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways; the most democratic option is having the student representative elected by all students within the district, but many school boards feel more comfortable with a board-appointed representative.
Larger districts should consider the option of a districtwide student advisory panel, with representatives from each school, to advise the school board and elect a student representative. Such a panel also provides a forum for students to develop their leadership abilities.
Beyond that, many districts, especially the larger ones, would benefit by designating speaking slots at board meetings specifically for students, ensuring their voices are given the same value as those of parents and other community members.
In 1961, our youngest elected president, John F. Kennedy, boasted to the world: “The torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” Today, in 2021, my generation is ready to pick up that torch and be the leaders we need to win the 21st century. But to do that, we need a seat at the table and the opportunity to be taken seriously.
Matthew Savage is a co-chair of the Virginia Bipartisan Civic Engagement Coalition and former chair of the Virginia Young Democrats Teen Caucus. He lives in Falls Church. Contact him at matt@vabcec.org or follow him on Twitter: @MrMattSavage