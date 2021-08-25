Their View: Why do we need a lieutenant governor?

Every four years, Virginians have to put up with a charade — an election for lieutenant governor.
The governor is important because the governor, well, governs.
The attorney general is important because that office is full of lawyers to advise state agencies on what’s legal and what’s not — and go to court to sue somebody.
But then there’s the office of lieutenant governor. Every four years, the candidates will tell Virginians why they want this office, and what they’ll do with it that others haven’t done before.
Wait long enough, and they’ll all propose “bold” action and “innovative” thinking.
Yet not a single candidate for lieutenant governor has ever proposed the one thing that would truly be bold and innovative. Not a single one has ever proposed to abolish the position of lieutenant governor.
We don’t expect either candidate this year — Hala Ayala for the Democrats, Winsome Sears for the Republicans — to do so either.
And yet the question remains: Why do we need a lieutenant governor? Or a vice president, for that matter? Yes, yes, our state and federal constitutions require them, but why?
Both offices have only limited functions — to preside over the state (or U.S.) Senate and be available to step in if the governor (or president) dies or resigns. We don’t need an actual office to do any of those things.
The House of Delegates — or, in Congress, the House of Representatives — elects its own presiding officer, the Speaker of the House.
Why does the Senate require some non-senatorial supervision? Answer: It doesn’t.
In Congress, the vice president only bothers to preside when there’s a danger of a tie vote that needs to be broken.
The U.S. House of Representatives has an odd number of members so, in theory, there’s never a tie vote (although sometimes seats are vacant for one reason or another).
The Virginia House, though, has an even number of members — yet somehow we seem to manage if a vote winds up tied.
The most serious task of the lieutenant governor (or vice president) is to ascend to the highest office in the event of some tragedy. In the nuclear age, this is a matter of some consequence, yet one easily worked around.
Other nuclear powers don’t have vice presidents. If the president of France dies or resigns, the president of the French Senate takes over.
We already have a detailed order of succession that goes president, vice president, Speaker of the House and so forth. The obvious problem with that is sometimes the speaker is from a different political party than the president and vice president.
We could easily (well, with a constitutional amendment) abolish the vice presidency and set up a new order of succession whereby the Secretary of State is the president-in-waiting, so a succession would stay within the same party. That would deprive us of a traditional political drama every four years — the selection of a running mate — but might also serve to focus voters’ attention where it more properly belongs, on the presidential candidate.
It’s easier to amend the Virginia constitution than the U.S. Constitution, so we won’t dwell on the vice presidency, an office that one occupant (John Nance Garner) said was “not worth a bucket of warm spit,” except he didn’t use the word “spit.” Instead, let’s focus on the lieutenant governorship, an office we could more easily eliminate.
We’d still need a successor-in-waiting for a governor, but we already have the elected position of attorney general. The attorney general is an office that actually has a real job to perform. The duties of lieutenant governor are so light that some occupants have returned to their previous vocation.
For a while, the current occupant, Justin Fairfax, continued to practice law. When Ralph Northam was lieutenant governor before him, he continued to practice medicine part time. So why do we need this position — and why do we need to fund four full-time staff positions to support a part-time officeholder?
Virginia spends $389,229 a year on an office whose only real purpose is to support a politician who intends to run for governor. That’s not a knock on Fairfax; that’s just a statement of fact.
Every lieutenant governor since the 1950s has shown at least some interest in running for governor, and the list may go back further — that’s just as far back as our historical memory goes.
In theory, we might have an attorney general from a different party than the governor — this last happened in 2009, when Democrat Tim Kaine won the governorship but Republican Bob McDonnell was elected attorney general.
However, we currently elect the lieutenant governor separately, so having a lieutenant governor is no guarantee that the governorship would stay in the same party.
When Kaine was governor, Republican Bill Bolling was the lieutenant governor. The only way to guarantee the governorship stayed in the same party would be to elect a combined ticket, the way we elect a president and vice president together.
In any case, we’re talking about rare contingencies here. The last Virginia governor to leave office before his term was up — and so far they’ve all required the male pronoun — was John Tyler, who resigned in 1827 to become U.S. senator.
The proof for why we could function quite well without a lieutenant governor comes in Arizona, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon and Wyoming. They don’t have a lieutenant governor at all.
In three of them, the Secretary of State (what we’d call the Secretary of the Commonwealth, a cabinet position dealing with certain administrative matters) is the designated successor.
In two others, it’s whoever the Senate elects as its presiding officer. Puerto Rico’s not a state — yet — but it doesn’t have a lieutenant governor, either.
Two other states — Tennessee and West Virginia — don’t elect a lieutenant governor, either. Instead, they give that title to whichever state senator is elected as that body’s presiding officer.
Tennessee grandly confers the title Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Senate of Tennessee. We can imagine all 40 members of the Virginia Senate privately imagining themselves sporting that title. Some maybe not so privately.
In any case, for all of our jocularity here, there really is a serious question: Why do we need this office? And will either candidate distinguish herself by vowing a campaign to abolish the office she’s seeking?