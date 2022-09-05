Their View | Who makes the big bucks now?

In 1930, New York Yankees great Babe Ruth signed a contract that paid him $80,000 a year, $5,000 more than President Herbert Hoover earned. Asked if he thought he deserved to make more than the president, Ruth reportedly said, “Why not? I had a better year than he did.”

Since the United States was sinking deeper into what history calls the Great Depression, you could see Ruth’s point of view.

Still, it was shocking to think that a mere baseball player, even the best one, was earning more than the POTUS.

Ah, for simpler times.

Fast forward to 2022. It was recently reported that Virginia Tech President Tim Sands makes $714,538 a year (base pay of $614,640). That seems a tidy sum to most of us. Hey, it’s almost twice as much as the $400,000 U.S. President Joe Biden earns.

However, Sands will need a bump or two to make as much as Virginia Tech’s football coach. Not the head coach. Brent Pry’s total compensation is more than five times that of Sands, about $4 million a year.

We’re talking about the assistant coaches. Tech’s offensive coordinator earns $850,000. The defensive coordinator, no doubt feeling slighted, nets only $825,000. And the offensive line and running backs coordinator makes $725,000.

This is not to single out Tech. The school is no outlier here. This is the way it’s been going at big-budget college athletic factories for some time, just about everywhere. The offensive and defensive coordinators for the University of Alabama football team make more than a million a year. The head coach at Bama, Nick Saban, will make $10.7 million this year (the majority of that being a “talent fee”). Kirby Smart, head coach at Georgia, gets $11.25 million.

So, college presidents earn more than POTUS. And assistant football coaches are better paid than the people leading the universities that the football teams represent.

The next obvious step: With the NCAA finally shredding the illusion that big-time college athletes are amateurs by letting players get paid for use of their name, image, and likeness, how long will it be before the Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback is raking in more than even the assistant coach? Several deals already cut seem to offer college athletes at least offensive-coordinator bucks. Actually, that might make more sense than the rest of this topsy-turvy pecking order. At least the quarterback is out there performing, putting fans in the seats, fattening the TV contracts, and getting the alums and other boosters who care more about football than education to write even larger checks to schools’ athletic fundraising groups.

The acronym for name, image, and likeness is, of course, NIL, which is the present status of NCAA credibility.

If you like lists, here’s the near-future pecking order:

1. Head coach

2. Big-time quarterback (with an asterisk; he’s gaining on you, coach)

3. Assistant football coach

4. University president

5. President of the United States

A person in another country, where colleges and big-money sports are not snuggled up together, might read this and conclude that we have lost our minds.

That person could be right.