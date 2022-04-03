Their View: Who is the real Glenn Youngkin?

“Down, down, down. Would the fall never come to an end!” —Alice in Wonderland

It’s three months into Glenn Youngkin’s tenure as governor of Virginia, and we are still left asking a fundamental question. Just who is he, and where does he want to take the commonwealth?

Is he the hoop-shooting uncle talking about his glory days playing basketball who believes in hard work and family values and lower taxes á la former President Ronald Reagan?

Or is he the culture warrior using race as a wedge issue, playing the conservative victimhood game and cozying up to Big Business regardless of the damage to the environment and the employees who work for them á la former President Donald Trump?

Uncle Glenn has been seen around Virginia wearing his cardigan sweater playing the role of pump jockey, filling people’s tanks and selling his gas tax holiday proposal.

We hear his sincere belief that money is best spent by those who earn it, and not by government, in his push to get the Legislature to move on his broader tax cut plan — no grocery tax, no taxes on the first $40,000 of veterans’ pensions and a one-time tax rebate to individuals and families.

“It’s your money,” he said to an approving crowd at Brock’s Bar-B-Que outside of Richmond back in February. “It’s there because we’re overtaxing Virginians.”

So committed is Uncle Glenn the basketball player to putting money in citizens’ pockets that’s he’s forcing the Legislature into overtime to settle the matter, jump shot ready to seal the victory.

Cue the Ronald Reagan video montage.

We also meet Uncle Glenn in the education arena, fighting for “parents’ rights” and wringing his hands over “sexually explicit materials” in school libraries. (That sexually explicit material runs rampant over the internet and that students are far more likely to encounter truly explicit material there as opposed to the admittedly uncomfortable but hardly hard-core writings in young-adult fiction on school library shelves apparently hasn’t crossed his mind. But then, one wouldn’t expect that thought to cross your aging uncle’s mind.)

Just as we begin to get comfortable with Uncle Glenn, however, the creepier Donald Youngkin rears his ugly head. (In fairness, Youngkin does have a much nicer, normally colored head of hair.)

Instituting a tip line that parents and others can snitch on teachers they accuse of pushing “divisive” topics is something straight from one of George Orwell’s dystopian universes.

“[Donald Youngkin] is Watching You,” with apologies to Orwell and “1984.”

So, too, his Executive Order 1 in which he celebrates teaching students to “think for themselves,” while simultaneously giving his office the authority to whitewash or simply remove anything that makes him and his most-red-meat chewing followers uncomfortable.

One can almost hear Donald Youngkin telling us, “The best books ... are those that tell you what you know already.” So don’t worry, parents, the governor is going to protect you from scary thoughts about race.

On the environmental front, he’s made a play to dismantle the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative with the very debatable position “that RGGI is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the commonwealth,” according to a March 15 press release.

This despite the fact that RGGI is based on the cap-and-trade approach to curtailing emissions that is grounded in conservative political principles and was first promoted by none other than President Reagan. Where’s Uncle Glenn when we need him?

And then there’s the very real concern about what Youngkin will do on abortion. Given the direction of the Supreme Court of the United States, will Youngkin move to more tightly restrict access to the procedure in Virginia?

Though he hasn’t made a statement formally as of yet, his promise to “start going on offense” after he was elected, made and secretly caught on a recording at a campaign rally, is reason for concern.

Uncle Glenn, or Donald Youngkin?

It’s still too early to know. But like Alice, if Uncle Glenn keeps flirting with Donald Youngkin, he will find himself going “down, down, down” and unable to pull himself back out.

That would be no wonderland for Virginians.