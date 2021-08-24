Their View: What's better than a third vaccine dose? A first dose

President Biden got that off to the right start Wednesday by announcing that nursing homes had to require vaccination of their staffs or forgo federal funding. The Los Angeles City Council voted to require vaccination of its own staff, a week after the L.A. Unified school system made the same requirement.

And rather than providing a little more protection to people who already are pretty safe from a deadly case of COVID-19, the Biden administration should be spending more of its vaccine-purchasing power on doses for nations where the shots have simply been unavailable. Only now is Haiti getting the first vaccines delivered; its rate of fully vaccinated people is zero.

Shipping doses internationally is more than just a kindness to other countries. Viruses don’t respect national boundaries; one of the best ways to protect ourselves is to help protect the world.

It’s not dangerous for people to get third doses in a month or so; any side effects are expected to be about the same as they were for the first two. Nor is it immoral, especially for those in special circumstances, such as health care workers and the immune-compromised. Existing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are in place and not headed overseas.

But as the nation continues investing in vaccine production, the most effective use of those vaccines for now is first doses, and then second ones, not third. The easy work of vaccinating the willing and those with access is done. The real trick is in figuring out how to get those needles to reach billions of untouched arms.