Their View | What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? It’s possible. Here’s how

It’s time to end our habit of “springing forward” and “falling back” twice a year, which has been blamed for everything from seasonal depression to robberies. But let’s be honest, the real reason to put a stop to it is that most of us hate the back and forth — resetting our clocks, losing sleep and dealing with shorter afternoons in the winter.

The U.S. needs to put an end to this archaic practice that since 1966 has been confusing Americans and messing with our internal clocks. Let’s institute year-long daylight saving time. That means we could perpetually live in “spring forward” mode with later sunsets and more time to exercise or enjoy time outside in the late afternoon.

No need to go back to standard time in the fall, as we did Sunday. No more losing an hour of sleep in the spring.

Congressional approval

This is an issue that Republicans and Democrats agree on, but, as with most things involving Congress, a bill to make that happen isn’t going anywhere.