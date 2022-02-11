Their View | Weird turns pro

The late gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson wrote, “when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.”

While the going has certainly gotten weird in 2022, in the age of social media, what constitutes “pro” and “amateur” gets a bit blurred.

Perhaps this helps to explain why in the past couple of weeks we’ve seen the Virginia governor’s campaign launch an attack on a 17-year-old and a Democratic leader accuse a reporter of harassment for trying to do his job.

Politics can make for a combative environment, but really, elected officials and their henchpeople should know better than to step in muck for the sake of winning some ephemeral internet victory — such “victories” often turn out to be Pyrrhic.

In the first instance, Ethan Lynne, a Democratic activist who also happens to be a 17-year-old Hanover County high school student, publicly criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration for apparently driving out archeologist Kelley Fanto Deetz, who resigned Feb. 4 as the director of historic interpretation and education for Virginia’s Executive Mansion.

Deetz had been overseeing a project that would share the history of enslaved people who labored in the mansion.

In response to Lynne’s criticism, the Team Youngkin Twitter account posted a photo of Lynne with former Gov. Ralph Northam alongside the infamous picture from Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook that shows a person in blackface and another person in a KKK costume.

“Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook,” Team Youngkin’s tweet read.

Talk about a divisive concept. Team Youngkin deleted the tweet a day later.

Though he did not apologize to Lynne, Youngkin on Monday morning called this message from his campaign “unauthorized” and seemed to recognize a need to turn down the temperature, expressing general regret in a message that read in part, “We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us.”

Yet Youngkin no longer presides over a boardroom at corporate headquarters. His loftily intentioned message immediately earned this retort from Democratic activist Tim Fullerton: “Can you name one thing you’ve done in your first month in office that helps bring people together?”

As a New Yorker, Fullerton isn’t one of Youngkin’s constituents — but given the new governor’s choice to immediately lean into culture war issues, the barb does have a point, underscored by the viral video of one of Youngkin’s actual constituents berating the governor in a grocery store for not taking virus precautions.

That happened Feb. 3, as Youngkin made a planned stop in a Safeway store in Alexandria to promote his plan to eliminate the grocery tax. As captured by a television reporter in a video viewed more than 4 million times, as Youngkin walked among the cash registers, a woman hollered, “Governor, where’s your mask?”

Youngkin, to his credit, did not respond defensively, simply saying, “We’re all making choices today.”

This did not placate his heckler, who gestured to the other mask-wearing customers around her. “You’re in Alexandria! Read the room, buddy!” As a man attempted to run interference, she objected. “He’s my governor, too. I get to say what I want. I paid for my groceries, did I not?”

Those chuckling over that brief, awkward moment might not be laughing now, as on Tuesday, 10 Democrats in the Senate, including Roanoke’s John Edwards, crossed the aisle to get behind an amendment to Senate Bill 793, which will codify in law what Youngkin attempted via executive order: a ban on mask mandates in schools. Specifically, it makes the issue of whether a child wears a mask in school a parent’s choice, no questions asked.

The original version of the bill did not contain this provision; it was added by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who has pointed out that Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey are dropping mask mandates.

Though the odds look very, very good for Youngkin’s anti-mask mandate push, expect more division over this matter in the coming days.

Meanwhile, one of the Democratic officials who called for Youngkin to apologize to Lynne — and who voted against Petersen’s amendment — had some online adventures of her own in the days prior.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, quickly accumulated tens of thousands of new liberal-sympathetic social media fans after Youngkin’s Jan. 17 address to the General Assembly, during which she quietly protested against a number of his statements by remaining seated and withholding applause.

However, on Feb. 1, Lucas complained on Twitter that Virginia Mercury reporter Ned Oliver “rudely harassed me in the hallway,” asking questions for a story that, according to her, he had not cleared with her office first — which by the way is an expectation no politician should have of any journalist.

Groups such as the Society of Professional Journalists and the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association called Lucas out, rather gently, for portraying run-of-the-mill interview tactics as “harassment” and making Oliver a potential target for real online harassment, not unlike what Team Youngkin did to Lynne.

Lucas was unapologetic. She later told the Richmond-Times Dispatch that she didn’t like the questions Oliver was asking. “I’m upset that they’re doing this story at all.”

Oliver turned out to be asking questions about the Cannabis Outlet, a store in Portsmouth that Lucas co-owns, a fact she’s made no secret of. “I’m a 78-year grandma who legalized pot and now has her own cannibis [sic] store,” she wrote in a feisty tweet. “And I’m the last thing standing between The GOP and total control of Virginia.”

The story noted that there are products for sale in the store that technically qualify as illegal to sell under Virginia law, and that Lucas is in position to cast deciding votes on legislation that directly affects her business. That would seem to explain why she didn’t like the questions.

Arguably this is all still pretty civilized compared to the discourse around, say, the U.S. House of Representative’s Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack, but that is a low bar to leap. Let’s hope we’re not headed for a limbo dance in Richmond.