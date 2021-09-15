Their View: We need a firmer stance on the 'right thing' to do

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, which provided vaccines to a handful of fans at the game, had this to say:

“It was outdoors,” she said, per a WSEV-TV report. “I know people were yelling and whatnot, but it was outdoors. If people did the right thing and stayed home if they were sick, or stayed home if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive, then we really shouldn’t see a huge bump.”

What is the “right thing” to do? It all starts with vaccines. In Virginia, if every 10 adults were to line up, roughly seven have rolled up their sleeves and gotten their shots, per Virginia Department of Health data.

But the other three have no better protection than the early days of this pandemic, when we lived through stay-at-home orders, business capacity restrictions and more. One recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.