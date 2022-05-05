Their View | Was losing out on the gas tax holiday really a loss?

Elections have consequences, and the continuing failure of the state government to agree upon a 2022-24 budget is a completely predictable consequence of putting the House of Delegates and the governorship under Republican control while keeping Democrats in charge of the Senate.

The budget inertia extended to the competing, dubious proposals to assist Virginia motorists seeing their wallets and purses bled dry by petroleum prices. Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not get his three-month state gas tax holiday, and the Democratic alternative of a direct $50 rebate to Virginia car owners was a nonstarter.

Maybe Youngkin’s proposal was doomed from the start to smack into a Democratic firewall, or maybe his disinclination to play nice with Democratic leadership snuffed out the possibility. Did Virginians lose out as a result?

Every bit of savings is helpful to some degree, but a bit of back of the napkin math suggests that consumers might not have gotten all that much comfort from the tax holiday, as the practical effect would essentially have been, “Hey, that outrageous price for gas you just paid? Well, it could have been even higher.”

In Roanoke as of Tuesday, the American Automobile Association estimated the price of regular gasoline at about $3.89 a gallon, meaning a fill-up of a 15-gallon tank on that date would have set you back $58.35. Suspending the state gas tax of 26.2 cents per gallon would result in about $3.93 shaved off that cost, for a net of $54.42. The price would still hurt.

Going by those numbers, the Democrats suggestion of offering a $50 rebate would be for Roanokers the equivalent of the gas tax holiday discount on a little over 12 consecutive 15-gallon fill-ups, or a fill-up a week for three months. Someone who “saved” more than $50 on gas tax would also be spending way more on gas.

Democrats rightly pointed out that their proposal would have at least benefited Virginians specifically, and not let out-of-state drivers off the hook the way the gas tax holiday would.

There was, though, a messaging problem at work. A “gas tax holiday” sounds more helpful to the consumer, even though it actually isn’t. Meanwhile the same consumer might well laugh off the $50 rebate with the thought that it won’t pay for a single fill-up, having no immediate reference point to compare the two deals and see that they’re not that different.

Perhaps the Democrat who brainstormed that rebate idea should have just wiped it off the white board. Reportedly, the clunky proposal from House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, contributed to the dissatisfaction within House Democratic ranks that snowballed into her sudden but unsurprising ouster as leader on April 27.

Regardless of the legislative drama: A gas tax holiday or rebate would just have been a Band-Aid on a ruptured artery. The gas price crisis can’t be fixed that way.

The solutions that would make a difference are vast in scale, politically contentious, long term and laborious. More oil drilling, or more steps taken to wean our dependence on fossil fuels and replace it with renewable energy, or, in all likelihood the most practical, some combination of both.

Virginia’s tax on gasoline pays into the Commonwealth Transportation Fund. That fund finished the 2020-21 fiscal year with a $371 million surplus, and promises to be even more flush come July 1. After that date, lawmakers anticipate a flood of one-time federal moneys via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — but all of that money together doesn’t keep up with the cost of sorely needed repairs and upgrades. For example, the American Road and Transportation Association tallies a need for repairs to more than 6,000 bridges in Virginia, at a cost of $11.4 billion.

Left alone, the gas tax revenue continues to help the transportation fund, so in that sense, Virginians arguably still gain.

But in terms of who emerged with the power to turn defeat into campaign ammunition, point, set and match has to go to the governor.