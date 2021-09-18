Their View: Was it wrong for the top general to thwart a clearly unhinged president?

America’s top military commander justifiably feared for the sanity of his boss in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency and took steps to circumvent Trump’s authority in case he attempted an unprovoked nuclear strike or other belligerent action. The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, clearly sidestepped all notions of civilian control over the military and, if reports are confirmed, that could cost him his job. But the nation and world owe him a debt of gratitude for intervening to contain a clearly unhinged chief executive.

Revelations in a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are a chilling wake-up call to America that Trump was capable of running wild with the awesome, unchecked military powers at his command. Equally frightening is the chance that Trump hasn’t given up on retaking the White House in 2024, as the self-absorbed former president indicated he would on Saturday while the rest of the nation was focusing on 9/11 anniversary ceremonies.