 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: Was it wrong for the top general to thwart a clearly unhinged president?
0 comments

Their View: Was it wrong for the top general to thwart a clearly unhinged president?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

America’s top military commander justifiably feared for the sanity of his boss in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency and took steps to circumvent Trump’s authority in case he attempted an unprovoked nuclear strike or other belligerent action. The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, clearly sidestepped all notions of civilian control over the military and, if reports are confirmed, that could cost him his job. But the nation and world owe him a debt of gratitude for intervening to contain a clearly unhinged chief executive.

Revelations in a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are a chilling wake-up call to America that Trump was capable of running wild with the awesome, unchecked military powers at his command. Equally frightening is the chance that Trump hasn’t given up on retaking the White House in 2024, as the self-absorbed former president indicated he would on Saturday while the rest of the nation was focusing on 9/11 anniversary ceremonies.

Examples of Trump’s narcissism abound, such as when Milley was summoned to accompany the president on a walk across the street from the White House so the president could stage a photo-op while troops and police attacked Black Lives Matter protesters. Milley’s concerns reportedly peaked around the November election, when he feared Trump might attempt some kind of spectacular military action against China or Iran to influence the election outcome.

Woodward and Costa reported that Trump had even sent Milley a letter ordering a full withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan to be completed before his final day in office — an action that would have made the chaotic pullout under President Joe Biden seem calm and orderly by comparison. Milley reportedly determined that not even Trump’s national security adviser had known of the Afghanistan withdrawal order. They quietly dissuaded the president.

Perhaps the most dangerous moment for Milley, Vice President Mike Pence and then-CIA Director Gina Haspel was the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump demanded that Pence intervene to stop the confirmation vote. Haspel reportedly told Milley, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.” Milley feared Trump might attempt a nuclear strike somewhere in the world as a diversion, prompting a top-secret talk with other top military leaders about not complying. Milley phoned his increasingly nervous counterpart in China to offer reassurances and, stepping way beyond his authority, promise that he would personally send a warning if a U.S. attack was imminent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Milley that she worried about Trump’s access to the nuclear codes and that he was “crazy.” To which Milley replied, “I agree with you on everything.”

Milley hasn’t denied the book’s contents. Prominent Republicans are demanding his resignation, saying some of his actions were treasonous. Perhaps. But his and others’ heroic behind-the-scenes efforts may well have averted a catastrophe of unthinkable proportions.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it
Editorial

Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it

The bonds holding our nation together are malleable, loosening to give us all the freedoms we claim as our birthright; tightening to hold us together when we need security. That’s what made us Americans this day 20 years ago, now and always.

Our View: Stay safe out there
Editorial

Our View: Stay safe out there

Now is not a good time to host a music festival followed by a NASCAR playoff race with the Washington County Fair in between. If you go to these events, think of our medical professionals who would love to go to a festival or a race. Stay safe so we can make that happen for them.

Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.
Editorial

Our View: It’s time to reconsider. Get vaccinated.

It’s time for everyone who has not yet received the vaccine to take a minute and rethink their position on this issue and take the vaccine. It truly could be a life or death decision not only for yourself, but for your families and our community as well.

Editorial

Their View: Shining a new light on solar energy

A U.S. Department of Energy “Solar Futures Study” released last week contends it’s possible to increase the role of solar power in producing electricity from the nearly 4% today to 44% by 2050. Most important is that it represents an administration committed to finding solutions.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts