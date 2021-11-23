Their View: Virginia Tech, Liberty must do better

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

That’s the crux of Title IX, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, a federal statute at the center of ongoing controversies at Virginia Tech and Liberty University.

In September, about 200 students gathered on the steps of Burruss Hall in Blacksburg to once again make demands that Virginia Tech more proactively address sexual assault on campus and provide more protections for victims who come forward to report.

“We are tired of the university assembling committees, conducting surveys, and compiling reports without adequately responding to the alarming statistics and patterns found,” reads the letter presented to Virginia Tech officials by the members of the United Feminist Movement. “We are tired of the way our heart drops when we check our email, only to find another Clery Act email describing an act of violence in the place we consider home.”

The UFM held its first rally on this same topic in 2018 and organized a student walkout in 2019 in which more than 1,000 participated.